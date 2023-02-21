Rio Ferdinand reveals ‘dramatic’ change at Man Utd after Carrington visit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Red Devils are flying high under the Dutchman this season and are still competing on four fronts, with the Carabao Cup final to come on Sunday.

Few expected United to be in such good form this season, especially after their dismal start in which they lost their first two league games to Brentford and Brighton.

Ten Hag has changed the team’s fortunes off the field as well, as the Dutchman has been charged with improving the atmosphere at the club after a catastrophic year under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

As the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League, the United training facility was anything from a cheerful place.

Ferdinand, though, claims that Ten Hag has improved the atmosphere at Carrington, making it a place where both the players and the staff look forward to spending each day.

Ferdinand claimed on his YouTube show FIVE that “the atmosphere at Carrington and Old Trafford has changed considerably.”

The atmosphere there has changed for the better. Even the cafeteria has been modified. Everything seems to have altered. Food is different, and it looks and feels different. When I’ve strolled through the training ground’s hallways in the past, I’ve experienced quite unfavorable vibes as you enter.

“I was by myself and making my way through the training area and hallways when I stopped and just grinned.” There is currently a sensation of activity in this room. The atmosphere is extremely different, but I have no idea what it is or where it’s heading. There is a sense of assurance there.

And the staff also inspires confidence, not just the players. There seems to be a problem with the employees. They are more positive and delighted to arrive at work every day. And all of it was developed and established by Erik ten Hag, his management group, and some unnamed individuals in the background because no one person can completely alter the culture of a football team; it takes a team effort.

Although I don’t think they’ll win four trophies, Ferdinand continued, “It’s the proper way right now and given they’re in the running for four trophies still.” Going to Carrington and Old Trafford makes me feel more upbeat than down.

Despite the fact that I haven’t been there much, there is a different energy while they are practicing the rondos.

Oladaily (

)