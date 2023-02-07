Rio Ferdinand predicts where Man Utd will finish this season and sends message to Jadon Sancho.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has predicted the likely position that United would finish this season and he also sent a warning message to Jadon Sancho.

United have really transformed and made very good progress since the restart of the Premier League season after the world cup. United are only two points below their bitter rivals Manchester City.

Manchester United is now considered as title contenders after an abysmal display in the early start of the season. Eric Ten Hag’s men have only lost and drew a game each after the world cup break as they have done incredibly fantastic in the league.

United beat Crystal Palace last week to secure their top four fight and would be looking to overtake City in second place.

Ferdinand believes that United are now sure of making the top four but downplayed any hope of United leapfroging Manchester City or Arsenal in the league table.

I think Manchester United will comfortably finish at the top four , he told William Hill.

“A lot of other clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool are performing badly in the league while United are taking all available points”. United are sure of finishing third after they had qualified for the league cup finals.

Speaking about Jadon Sancho, Ferdinand revealed that Jadon Sancho is just like a new player now upon his return to the first team lineup.

Manchester United legend Ferdinand added: ‘Jadon Sancho is back in the squad and if he can get back playing to his best it’s going to be as if he’s a new signing to the club.

Jadon Sancho was left on the bench in united Premier league game against Crystal Palace after his return to the first team.

