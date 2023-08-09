Rio Ferdinand names three clubs who could win the Premier League this season

Man City have been the dominant force in English football since Pep Guardiola’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium, winning five league titles in six years and ending their wait for the Champions League last season.

Ferdinand believes Man United and Arsenal might contend for the title but is concerned the Premier League trophy will return to the Etihad Stadium in May.

Last season, Arsenal were within five points of the Premier League champions before a late stutter cost them the chance to capture their first league championship since 2004.

Following a summer in which they spent over £200 million on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber, the Gunners may advance further in 2023–24.

Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund are three more summer acquisitions for Manchester United, and Ferdinand claims that his former team is ‘moving in the right path’ under Erik ten Hag after winning the League Cup and finished third the previous year.

‘Manchester United and Arsenal, challengers. If each person’s going to get near them [Man City], it’ll be the ones ,’ Ferdinand told TNT Sports.

‘I nevertheless assume there’s a distinction among Manchester United and Manchester City: at the pitch and stale the pitch.

‘But I suppose Manchester United are going withinside the proper direction. I assume you may see how they’ve approached the switch window, it’s been very decisive and forthright.

‘They have finished on 3 superb gamers who’re going to enhance the squad no doubt, probably any other one coming in after that, we’ll need to wait and see.

‘And I suppose Arsenal have finished the same. They have recruited beautifully nicely on this window. Three superb gamers who aren’t simplest going to enhance the squad however the beginning XI.

‘They’ll move near this season however as for City, I don’t assume everyone goes to pip them to the title.’

