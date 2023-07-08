SPORT

Rio Ferdinand Mentions the Best Defender Between Badiashile, Colwill and Fofana

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 354 1 minute read

Despite Chelsea apparently doing away with Kalidou Koulibaly in the center-back position, there is much competition in the position as Bernoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana are prospects at the club. 

Looking at Badiashile’s performances last season which was his debut, many fans of the club heaped praises on him and many even said he could be a more compatible pairing with Thiago Silva. 

However, with the impending return of Levi Colwill who was on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion, there are now debates among Chelsea fans looking at how the English center-back has also excelled playing for the Seagulls. 

However, on this, the former Manchester United legendary player, Rio Ferdinand has aired his own opinion on this and has made it known Colwill is much better that his two competitors. 

Many have said this latest claim by Ferdinand is much weighed on the fact that Colwill is an English player, while a few others have had opposing views. 

Surdhiq (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 354 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Stadiums With the Highest Average Attendance in Europe Last Season

19 seconds ago

Xavi Hernández Stats and Trophy Won in 2008/09 vs Kevin De Bruyne Stats and Trophy Won in 2022/23

11 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea Announce New Signing, Galatasaray Reach Agreement For Angelino.

22 mins ago

Why Chelsea might not make the EPL Top Six If they start next season with these three wingers

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button