Rio Ferdinand Mentions the Best Defender Between Badiashile, Colwill and Fofana

Despite Chelsea apparently doing away with Kalidou Koulibaly in the center-back position, there is much competition in the position as Bernoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana are prospects at the club.

Looking at Badiashile’s performances last season which was his debut, many fans of the club heaped praises on him and many even said he could be a more compatible pairing with Thiago Silva.

However, with the impending return of Levi Colwill who was on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion, there are now debates among Chelsea fans looking at how the English center-back has also excelled playing for the Seagulls.

However, on this, the former Manchester United legendary player, Rio Ferdinand has aired his own opinion on this and has made it known Colwill is much better that his two competitors.

Many have said this latest claim by Ferdinand is much weighed on the fact that Colwill is an English player, while a few others have had opposing views.

