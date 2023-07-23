Rhea Ripley Is Thinking About Getting A Dominik Mysterio Tattoo On A Specific Area Of Her Body.

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley has caused a stir among fans with recent rumors swirling about her contemplating a unique and heartfelt tribute. The Australian powerhouse is reportedly considering getting a tattoo of Dominik Mysterio, paying homage to her fellow wrestler in a permanent and personal way.

The two athletes share a history of fierce battles in the ring, creating an undeniable bond of respect and admiration. Rhea Ripley’s admiration for Dominik’s passion, determination, and unwavering spirit has left a lasting impression on her.

With the specifics of the tattoo’s design and location known due to a post by Rhea Ripley, this decision reflects Ripley’s profound connection with Dominik and her deep appreciation for his contributions to the wrestling world. Fans eagerly await further details on this touching gesture from one WWE powerhouse to another.

She wrote: “My next tattoo, you know, I’ve been having some wild dreams lately about some tattoos, and I was thinking for my Latino Heat maybe just getting like a portrait of Dom’s face like right on my heart, because he has my heart. So, that’s where he belongs.”

