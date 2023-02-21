Revealed: Marcus Rashford finally explains his goal celebration to Rio Ferdinand

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Red Devils have been in excellent form since the season resumed following the World Cup and are just five points off Premier League leaders Arsenal, while they have a Carabao Cup final to look forward to this weekend.

Since his return from Qatar, Rashford has scored 15 goals in 17 games, contributing significantly to their performances. Each goal has been celebrated with the now-famous finger-point to the temple.

Although the 25-year-old has not made the significance of the celebration clear, it is thought to allude to the difficulties with his mental health that he has overcame this season.

I occasionally struggled with more mental issues. Last year, around the time he started doing the celebration, he remarked, “It wasn’t really my own performance but other stuff off the pitch.” Last season, I wasn’t mentally prepared for games far too frequently.

The celebration is related to Rashford’s new mentality, according to Ferdinand, who spent Monday at Carrington and chatted with the striker while he was there.

Ferdinand said: “Rashford, I found out today by the way, I went to Carrington today to interview Bruno [Fernandes], it was excellent” during a segment of his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show. I ran across Kath [Phipps], the longtime receptionist who has worked there for 56 years. Ridiculous!

But the celebration is a way of thinking. Nice, right? Simple. But it has simply traveled a great deal. The entire world is currently engaging in it. That’s the effect Rashford has had—all the young youngsters scoring goals.

“There’s a certain vibe about him,” he continued, “simply watching Marcus grin. I’ve mentioned this so many times.

He appears to be having fun; his step has a spring to it. It was wonderful talking to you. The environment is pleasant.

Rashford previously hailed Erik ten Hag’s appointment for the “totally different spirit” that surrounded Carrington and Old Trafford, and Ferdinand saw a glimpse of that during his visit.

The atmosphere at Carrington has drastically shifted, he continued. The atmosphere in the space has simply improved.

“Everything there has changed, it looks and feels different.” The sensation you get when you enter, guy. Over the years, every time I’ve passed through the training ground’s hallways, I’ve felt really unfavorable vibes.

And as I passed by there today, a small smile spread across my face. As I made my way back through the hallways by myself, I merely grinned a little.

I know it’s strange to say, but I can feel things changing right now. The atmosphere is very different, and there is a confidence all over the place. I have no idea what it is or where it will end up.

And the staff shares the players’ confidence as well. There seems to be a problem with the employees. All of that was conceived and generated by Erik ten Hag and his team, and as a result, they are all happier and more upbeat at work every day.

