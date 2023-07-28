Reports:Al-Nassr Agrees On A €40m Deal For Sadio Mane; PSG Is Ready To Trigger Dembele’s €50m Clause

Al-Nassr Agrees On A €40m Deal For Sadio Mane

According to reports, Sadio Mane and Al-Nassr have reached a €40 million (£34 million) transfer agreement. The rumors about the attacker’s future have intensified recently, according to several reports that Al-Nassr is nearing an agreement with the Senegal international. Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that the two teams have reached an agreement on a fee, with the Saudi club agreeing to pay €40 million (£34 million) for the seasoned forward.

According to Jacobs, Mane’s annual wage is anticipated to be over €40 million (£34 million), and the player has already spoken with Cristiano Ronaldo, who might become his new teammate, to explore a transfer. Earlier this summer, Al-Nassr supposedly had doubts about their ability to sign Mane.

PSG Is Ready To Trigger Dembele’s €50m Clause

According to reports, Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona has a release clause that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is prepared to trigger. The Frenchman’s current release clause is worth €50 million, but if PSG does not make a move, it may rise to €100 million at the end of the current transfer window.

Following the departure of Lionel Messi and the likely departure of Kylian Mbappe, Dembele is thought to be drawn to the PSG project, according to RMC Sport. According to the report, talks are advanced and appear to be being led by Luis Enrique, who is reportedly a huge fan of the France international. He was signed by Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund; however, his playing time for the team has been reduced.

