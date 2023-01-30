REPORTS: Tottenham Hotspur football club have now agreed transfer fee to sign Chelsea striker Jude

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Without much doubts, Chelsea football club will most definitely remain hopeful of securing a top four finish on the Premier League table under the management of Graham Potter this season.

Do remember that the West London club have endured a very disappointing run of form so far this 2022/2023 season and are currently occupying the 10th position on the Premier League table.

Due to their poor run of form, Chelsea football club have made moves this month and have completed the signings of David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

With these additions, it would only make sense if Chelsea football club trim down their current squad and could be prepared to offload young centre-forward Jude Soonsup-Bell this month.

The 19-year-old England International, who has been with Chelsea football club since 2015 is yet to gain promotion to the Chelsea first-team squad over the previous seasons.

The young striker has been quite involved for the Chelsea U-23 squad so far this 2022/2023 season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 14 appearances in all competitions.

But then, Jude Soonsup-Bell has less than six months left on his current contract with Chelsea and having not signed a new contract, he is planning to leave the club this month.

And according to reports from Daily Mail, the young centre-forward is currently attracting interests from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur before the window closes.

The reports further claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are really interested in Jude Soonsup-Bell and have now agreed a transfer fee with Chelsea to sign the young striker.

That said, the highly-rated Jude Soonsup-Bell is now expected to join up with Tottenham Hotspur football club with the aim of continuing his developments and helping his new team.

Talkfootball (

)