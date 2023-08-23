Reports: Sofyan Amrabat omitted from Fiorentina’s squad Amidst Man United interest.

Man United target Sofyan Amrabat is training individually after being omitted out of Fiorentina’s team for an Europa Conference League qualifier match vs Rapid Wien.

The Moroccan midfielder has already come to terms on personal conditions for a potential move to Old Trafford.

However, United’s inability to offload fringe players like Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay has held them back from formally submitting a bid for Amrabat’s services.

The stumbling block originates from Manchester United’s hefty spending of £170 million during this transfer window. In light of these acquisitions, the club now faces the crucial task of balancing their financial books in order to pursue Amrabat.

Thus far, Manchester United has managed to recoup around £35 million through various player sales, including figures like Fred, Mateo Kovar, Anthony Elanga, and several emerging talents from their academy.

However, with a planned net spending cap of £120 million for the summer, the club now confronts the need to raise an additional £15 million in order to meet Financial Fair Play regulations.

Amrabat’s desire to reunite with, Erik ten Hag, at Old Trafford has become evident.

Fiorentina on the other hand are fully aware of the player’s desires and as evidence, he was conspicuously absent from the roster set to compete in the Europa Conference League qualifier against Rapid Wien.

Source: Metro.co.uk.

