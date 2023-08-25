Reports: Ryan Bertrand emerges as a short term replacement for Luke Shaw as Man Utd considers move

Manchester United are actively exploring options to bolster their squad’s left-hand defensive side, and one name that has emerged on their radar is Ryan Bertrand.

The veteran player, who recently parted ways with Leicester City, has piqued the interest of the Red Devils as they seek a quick-fix solution to their injury woes.

Shaw’s absence due to a muscular injury has left Manchester United in a precarious position, prompting the club to consider immediate alternatives.

With Tyrell Malacia dealing with injuries & Brandon Williams leaving on a temporary transfer, the need for reinforcement has become more important.

Sources claims that discussions surrounding Bertrand’s potential move are in their preliminary stages, with UUnited’s hierarchy initiating contact with the player’s representatives.

A surprising aspect of this potential transfer is that it would be a free move for the club, given Bertrand’s current status as a free agent.

This wouldn’t be the first time Manchester United has turned to a free agent from Leicester City this summer.

Jonny Evans, too, made a similar transition with United reported to be keen on offering him a one-year contract after being impressed with his performance during training under Erik ten Hag.

If the pieces fall into place, Bertrand might find himself reunited with the 35-year-old Evans in the Manchester United lineup.

Source: Daily Express.co.uk.

