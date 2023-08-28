Reports: Romelu Lukaku to take pay cut as Chelsea Reach an agreement with Roma over loan deal.

Romelu Lukaku’s return to Italy seems imminent as Chelsea and Roma have reportedly reached an agreement over a loan deal for the remainder of the 23/24 campaign.

Having concluded his loan spell with Inter Milan in the previous season, Lukaku showed no interest to playing for the West Londoners. The forward’s sights were firmly set on securing a permanent transfer to the San Siro, which led to negotiations between the two clubs.

However, Chelsea’s asking price was deemed too expensive, resulting in the Serie A runners-up pulling out of the deal.

This was further complicated by the news that Lukaku was engaged in talks with arch-rivals, Juventus.

While personal terms with Juventus were agreed upon, the Italian giants were unable to come to a financial agreement with Chelsea, leading to a fervent backlash from their supporters and ultimately scuttling the move.

Amidst these setbacks, several Saudi Pro League teams expressed interest in the player, but Lukaku’s lack of interest in a Middle East move prevented those options from materialising.

As the transfer window approached the end, Roma emerged as an interested party. Lukaku’s desire to reunite with former boss from both Chelsea and Manchester United, especially with manager Jose Mourinho, made this a ble possibility.

Recent reports from The Telegraph indicate that after an intense four-day negotiation period, the two parties have struck a “highly complicated” agreement, with the finalisation of contracts set for Monday evening.

Under the terms of the deal, Chelsea will receive a s£5 million as a loan fee, while Roma will commit to paying Lukaku a sum slightly exceeding £6 million in wages.

The Ex-Everton striker has consented to a significant salary reduction from his current annual earnings of £16.9 million. This concession ensures that Chelsea will not bear any financial burden for his services during the upcoming season.

Source: Metro.co.uk.

Adenijisports (

)