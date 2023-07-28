REPORTS: PSG submits new 42million transfer bid to rival Manchester United in the race for Hojlund

With the summer transfer window still very much open, Manchester United football club will most definitely remain keen on improving their attacking options by signing a new striker.

Do remember that the Old Trafford side have already announced the departures of Anthony Elanga and Wout Weghorst following the end of his loan spell at the end of last season.

And with that, Manchester United can not overly rely on Anthony Martial and are very much aware of the need to sign a new centre-forward before the transfer window closes.

Manchester United football club are currently on the lookout for a new striker and have now been linked with a move for highly-rated Atalanta centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

The 20-year-old Denmark International who signed up for Serie A side Atalanta back in 2022 has proven to be an important member of the first-team squad since he joined.

The young striker was hugely influential for Atalanta during the 2022/2023 season where he scored 16 goals and created seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances in front of goal is believed to have caught the attention of Manchester United, but according to reports from Daily Mail, Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on signing him.

The reports further claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are really set to rival Manchester United for the signature of Rasmus Hojlund and have now submitted £42million transfer bid to Atalanta.

It is believed that Paris Saint-Germain want to add more firepower to their current first-team squad and have now identified the highly-rated Rasmus Hojlund as a needed addition to their squad.

But with Manchester United also in need of a new striker, it remains to be seen where the young Rasmus Hojlund will choose to continue his developments if he gets to leave Atalanta this summer.

