Reports: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave Chelsea in the summer

According to reports, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Chelsea will depart the Premier League powerhouses in the 2023 summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old is going through a terrible time at Stamford Bridge right now. He was not included on the Blues’ Champions League roster for the competition’s knockout round.

Enzo Fernandez was one of the best players that Chelsea acquired during the January transfer window.

The Gabon striker wasn’t included in the team because they needed room for their new acquisitions.

Aubameyang will depart the west London team during the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The seasoned forward signed a two-year contract with the Blues last summer after leaving Barcelona.

Nevertheless, he hasn’t had much of an effect, tallying just one goal in 11 league games.

Despite having a difficult season at Chelsea, other elite clubs are still interested in signing Aubameyang.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and AC Milan have all reportedly made inquiries about the forward, according to the Daily Mail.

In January, the Catalans apparently wanted to re-sign him because of how well he performed during his previous stay at Camp Nou.

The Financial Fair Play issues prevented them from concluding a deal.

Aubameyang previously participated in Milan’s youth academy, although he never played for the team at the senior level.

Aubameyang’s best choice might be Atletico, given they are in desperate need of forward reinforcement.

