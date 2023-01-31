REPORTS: Paris Saint-Germain already in talks with Chelsea to sign 29-year-old winger this month

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the January transfer window still very much open, Chelsea football club will most definitely remain keen on conducting some more transfer businesses under manager Graham Potter.

Do remember that the West London club have endured a disappointing run of form so far this 2022/2023 season and are currently occupying the 10th position on the Premier League table.

Due to their poor form, Chelsea football club have made moves and have completed the signings of David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto this month.

And as a result of these new additions, Chelsea must now trim down their current squad and could b prepared to offload experienced forward Hakim Ziyech before the window closes.

The 29-year-old Morocco International, who signed up for Chelsea football club after departing Eredivisie side Ajax in 2020 has been an important member of the first-team squad.

The experienced right-winger has however failed to impress at Chelsea so far this 2022/2023 football season, registering just one assist in 15 appearances in all competitions.

Despite his poor form, Hakim Ziyech is not short of transfer suitors and according to reports from Daily Mail, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing him this month.

The reports further claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are really interested in Hakim Ziyech and have already started talks with Chelsea football club over a move for him.

It is believed that Chelsea manager Graham Potter does not view Hakim Ziyech as an indispensable member of the first-team squad this season and they are open to offload him.

But then, it remains to be seen if Chelsea football club and Paris Saint-Germain will be able to reach an immediate agreement over the transfer of Hakim Ziyech before the transfer window closes.

Talkfootball (

)