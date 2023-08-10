Reports: Manchester United’s pursuit on Sofyan Amrabat depends on the exits of Fred or McTominay

Manchester United’s pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, with a reported price tag of £30 million, appears to hinge on a crucial twist involving the potential departure of one of their midfielders.

As the transfer window buzzes with activity, United’s eagerness to secure Amrabat’s services is grounded in their need to offload a midfielder first. Scott McTominay seems to be the primary candidate, as West Ham reportedly enters talks for a permanent move.

Despite substantial interest in Amrabat, the extent of Manchester United’s involvement may have been somewhat exaggerated by Italian media. The 26-year-old Moroccan defensive midfielder has marked his presence, particularly during Morocco’s World Cup campaign, and is keen to depart from Fiorentina.

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s manager, has been an active participant in this summer’s transfer market, shelling out close to £180 million.

The signings of Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Hojlund alone have accounted for £179.2 million. Given this outlay, further acquisitions would necessitate outgoing transfers of substantial value.

Manchester Evening revealed that Amrabat’s potential transfer is intricately linked with a midfielder’s departure. Scott McTominay appears to be a likely contender for this role, with West Ham reportedly pursuing a deal for both McTominay and his United teammate, Harry Maguire.

West Ham’s initial £60 million offer for the duo was recently rejected. However, significant progress has been made in Maguire’s potential move, with sources indicating a £30 million agreement for the England defender’s switch to West Ham.

With West Ham’s ambitions aligned with replacing Declan Rice and reported internal tensions among the club’s hierarchy, McTominay could find himself fitting West Ham’s profile for a midfield reinforcement.

Should Maguire and McTominay depart for West Ham, Manchester United’s stage will be set for further improvements, allowing Erik ten Hag to continue his pursuit of strengthening the squad.

Source: Daily Express.co.uk.

