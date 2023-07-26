REPORTS: Manchester United turn attentions towards signing Ajax striker Mohammed Kudus

Without much doubts, Manchester United football club will most definitely remain keen on signing a new centre-forward before the summer transfer window closes.

Do remember the Old Trafford side have been quite active so far in this ongoing summer transfer window having completed the signings of attacking midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea.

And following the departure of experienced centre-forward Wout Weghorst after the end of his loan spell, it is obvious that Manchester United will aim towards signing a new striker.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for young Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund but since nothing has failed to materialise, Manchester United have shifted focus towards signing Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus.

The 22-year-old Ghana International, who signed up for Ajax after departing Nordsjaelland back in 2020 has been an important member of the first-team squad in recent seasons.

The highly-rated young forward was hugely influential for Ajax during the 2022/2023 season where he scored 18 goals and created seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances in front of goal is believed to have caught the attention of Manchester United and according the reports from Daily Mail, the Red Devils are keen on signing him.

The reports further claimed that Manchester United football club are really interested in Mohammed Kudus and have added the young forward to their transfer list.

It is believed that Manchester United were keen on Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta but since a deal has not been agreed, the Red Devils have moved on to sign Mohammed Kudus.

But then, it remains to be seen if Manchester United football club will be able to reach a quick deal with Ajax and secure the transfer of Mohammed Kudus this summer.

