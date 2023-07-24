REPORTS: Manchester United set to snub Harry Kane in order to sign 20-year-old striker Hojlund

Without much doubts, Manchester United football club will most definitely remain keen on further strengthening their attacking options under manager Erik ten Hag this summer.

Do remember that the Old Trafford side were quite impressive for the majority of the 2022/2023 football season as they ultimately finished in third position on the Premier League table.

However, Manchester United football club are short of options in the attacking department and must now sign a new striker to further strengthen their team this season.

And if reports are anything to go by, then Manchester United football club have been linked with a move for highly-rated Atalanta centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund.

The 20-year-old Denmark International, who has been with Serie A side after departing Sturm Graz in 2022 has proven to be a key part of their first-team squad since he made the move.

The young striker was hugely influential for Atalanta during the 2022/2023 season where he scored 16 goals and created seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances in front of goal is believed to have caught the attention of Manchester United and according to reports from popular transfer expert Fabrizio Romano his verified Twitter page, the Red Devils are keen on signing him.

The reports further claimed that despite Harry Kane being on the transfer market, Manchester United are not interested in the Tottenham striker and are planning to send a bid for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.

It is believed that Manchester United manager views the young Rasmus Hojlund as one for the future and he has now urged to club to bring the striker to Old Trafford this summer.

But with Ligue 1 giant Paris Saint-Germain also showing interest, it remains to be seen where the young Rasmus Hojlund will choose to continue his developments if he gets to leave Atalanta this summer.

Truefootball (

)