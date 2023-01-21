Reports: Manchester United respond to West Ham’s Harry Maguire approach

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports, the Red Devils will not send Club Captain Harry Maguire to West Ham on a temporary basis this winter. Additionally, Boss Erik ten Hag still believes that Maguire has a significant role to play this season.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order since a new coach was hired, and he has only started one of the 20-time English Champions’ four Premier League games since the World Cup ended.

Maguire was initially replaced in the lineup by summer acquisition Lisandro Martinez; however, more recently, the Dutch coach has preferred to start Luke Shaw alongside Raphael Varane at left center back.

It had been suggested that the club would be willing to sell Victor Lindelof because the 29-year-old is now the club’s fourth-choice center back option and also one of Ten Hag’s many options at the back.

After he was spotted near their training facility, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa were credited with an ambitious move for the former Leicester City defender, and the Hammers have also been considering making a move.

Now, BBC Sport reports that West Ham did converse with Manchester United regarding the possibility of signing Maguire on loan for the remainder of the season.

Given how well United received a similar loan transfer for Jesse Lingard a few years ago, West Ham reasoned that United might be open to the idea of doing the same with Maguire.

However, West Ham’s request was turned down, and they were informed that Maguire’s departure this month was “no possibility.”

Due to the fact that they are still participating in three cup competitions and may even be in the race for the title, the Old Trafford club does not want to compromise the depth of their team.

