REPORTS: Manchester United close to reaching £30million agreement to sign new midfielder Amrabat

Before the summer transfer window eventually closes, Manchester United football club will most definitely remain keen on further strengthening their current squad.

Do remember that that Old Trafford side have been quite active so far this summer transfer window, having announced the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

The Red Devils have also been quite impressive so far in the ongoing pre-season tour where a lot of young players have been involved so as to prove their worth to manager Erik ten Hag.

However, Manchester United are eyeing improvements in midfield and have been linked with a transfer move for experienced Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The 26-year-old Morocco International, who signed up for Fiorentina after departing Hellas Verona back in 2020 has been an important member of the first-team squad so far.

The experienced defensive midfielder was hugely involved for Fiorentina during the 2022/2023 season where he recorded one assist in 49 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances in midfield is believed to have caught the attention of Manchester United and according to reports from The Sun, the Red Devils are keen on signing him.

The reports further claimed that Manchester United are really interested in Sofyan Amrabat and are now close to reaching an agreement worth £30million with Fiorentina.

It is believed that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to add more quality to his midfield options and he has identified Sofyan Amrabat as a needed addition to his squad.

If signed, the experienced Sofyan Amrabat will now join up with a Manchester United squad that already possess the likes of Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in midfield.

Talkfootball (

)