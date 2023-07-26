REPORTS: Manchester United begin talks with West Ham United to sell 26-year-old midfielder Mctominay

Without much doubts, Manchester United football club will most definitely remain keen on reshuffling their current squad under the management of Erik ten Hag this summer.

Do remember that the Old Trafford side enjoyed quite an interesting 2022/2023 football season where they ultimately finished in third position on the Premier League table.

And as a result of this, Manchester United football club secured qualification to the group stages of the UEFA Champions League next season and must now reshuffle their squad.

And if reports are anything to go by, then Manchester United football club are ready to cash in on experienced defensive midfielder Scott Mctominay this summer.

The 26-year-old Scotland International, who gained promotion to the Manchester United first-team squad back in 2017 has been an important member of the team.

The experienced defensive midfielder was hugely involved for Manchester United football club during the 2022/2023 football season where he scored three goals and created one assist in 39 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances in midfield is believed to have caught the attention of West Ham United and according to reports from Daily Mail, West Ham United are keen on signing him.

The reports further claimed that West Ham United are really interested in Scott Mctominay and have now started talks with Manchester United over a move for him.

It is believed that West Ham United are looking to find an ideal replacement for the departed Declan Rice and have now added Scott Mctominay as a needed addition to their squad.

But then, it remains to be seen if West Ham United will be able to reach an agreement with Manchester United football club and secure the transfer of Scott Mctominay before the transfer window closes.

