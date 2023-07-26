Reports: Manchester United agrees on personal terms with Sofyan Amrabat as deal edges closer

Manchester United appears to be closing in on their pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat, as reports suggest that an agreement on personal terms has been reached.

Italian reporter Alfredo Pedulla known for his reliable updates during the Andre Onana chase, claimed that the 26-year-old is eagerly anticipating a move to to the Threatre of Dreams this summer.

Despite several other offers on the table, Manchester United has emerged as the frontrunner to secure Amrabat’s services. A deal is expected to be finalized soon, with the transfer fee estimated to be around €25 million (£21.5 million) in addition to potential add-ons.

Amrabat is believed to have agreed upon personal terms, with an annual salary between €4 million and €4.5 million. This significant pay rise would see him earn approximately £77,000 to £86,500 per week.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s previous connections with Ajax seem to be influencing his recruitment strategy at Manchester United. Antony and Lisandro Martinez already followed Ten Hag from Ajax to Old Trafford last summer, and Andre Onana recently made the move as well.

Amrabat could be the next addition to this list, having previously worked under Ten Hag at Utrecht between 2015 and 2017.

Although Ten Hag deployed Amrabat in various roles at Utrecht, the midfielder is expected to focus on the defensive position if he joins Manchester United.

With Amrabat’s versatility and impressive displays for Morocco during the World Cup in Qatar, Manchester United sees him as an ideal candidate to bolster their midfield options.

Source: UnitedinFocus.

Charlesayor (

)