REPORTS: Manchester City want to replace Joao Cancelo with 26-year-old Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Without much doubts, Manchester City football club will most definitely remain keen on challenging Arsenal for the prestigious Premier League title this ongoing season.

Do remember that the reigning Premier League champions have been in a good run of form so far this 2022/2023 season and are currently occupying the 2nd position on the Premier League table.

Coupled with their good run of form, Manchester City football club have been impressive in ogher competitions and have secured their place in the next rounds of the UEFA Champions League and the English FA Cup respectively.

However, after finalizing the transfer of Joao Cancelo to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Manchester City are on the lookout for an ideal replacement and have been linked with a move for Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell.

The 26-year-old England International, who signed up for Chelsea football club after departing Leicester City back in 2020 has been an important member of the first-team squad.

The experienced left-back has been quite involved for Chelsea football club so far this 2022/2023 season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in 14 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances in defence is believed to have caught the attention of Manchester City and according to reports from The Sun, the Premier League giants are keen on signing him.

The reports further claimed that Manchester City football club want to add more quality to their defensive options and have been linked with a move for Ben Chilwell.

It is believed that Joao Cancelo will make a permanent move to Bayern Munich in the summer and Manchester City have now identified Ben Chilwell as a needed addition to their squad.

But then, it remains to be seen if Chelsea football club will be interested in listening to transfer offers from Manchester City for the experienced Ben Chilwell in the summer.

Talkfootball (

)