Reports: Man Utd to be without six first team players for season opener against Wolves on Monday

Manchester United are gearing up for their Premier League season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the team will be without six key players for the crucial match at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Manager Ten Hag provided an injury update on the sidelined players, revealing the challenges the club are facing ahead of the game.

Tyrell Malacia, who has been recovering from an injury sustained last season, will require more time for his recovery, according to the Dutch tactician. He also noted that Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo are nursing impact injuries, keeping them out of the lineup.

Dean Henderson and Rasmus Hojlund, though not injured, are currently short on match fitness and are unlikely to feature in the season opener.

Ten Hag stated, “Malacia’s will take some time, the same as Amad and Kobbie, they are impact injuries. All the others, like Henderson, Hojlund are quite short notice but it will take a few weeks.”

Adding to the injury list is goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who is set to miss action for a few weeks due to a calf injury. This unfortunate setback was confirmed by the club on Thursday.

Despite these absences, one player is expected to be present in the squad. Former captain Harry Maguire, who recently reached a verbal agreement for a move to West Ham United, will reportedly be part of the team.

