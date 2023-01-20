SPORT

Reports: Man Utd preparing a move for Tottenham’s Harry Kane in the summer transfer window

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Red Devils are reported to be preparing a mega summer transfer move for Spurs forward, Harry Kane. The England international has long been credited with a departure from the London based outfit and his side’s poor recent form have seen speculations spark up again

The Daily Mail reports that United manager Erik ten Hag wants the team to pursue Kane at the end of the current campaign. And in what would be difficult for Spurs supporters to accept, it is claimed that the England skipper might be open to switching to the Threatre of Dreams.

Despite intense interest from teams like Manchester City and others, Tottenham has so far stood their ground and refused to let Kane leave, His existing deal though, is set to expire in the summer of 2024, so this could be their final chance to earn something of their most prized asset.

Kane doesn’t seem interested in putting pen to paper on new terms. The fact that he has failed to take home a major title has long been used as a rod to bash him with, yet it appears that the Manchester based outfit are a side on the rise while Spurs are in free decline.

The Mail asserts that United officials are sure they will secure a deal and have already started looking into the details needed in a move for Kane. Kane is being pursued by Bayern Munich as well, although he would probably want to stay in England.

Kane is only 62 goals behind league leader Alan Shearer in third place on the all-time scoring list for the Premier League. Before he quits, he will undoubtedly be driven to break that record, and a transfer to Old Trafford would give him a fantastic opportunity to do so.

Charlesayor (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Has Suffered Four Blows Ahead Of Crunch Arsenal Clash

24 seconds ago

Manchester United’s Record In Their Last 10 Games Across All Competitions This Season

9 mins ago

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

17 mins ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button