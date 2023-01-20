Reports: Man Utd prepare fresh Harry Kane transfer offer as Daniel Levy set asking price

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Red Devils are reportedly plotting a mega-money summertransfer for England skipper and Tottenham forward, Harry Kane.

With money expected to be available for Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils have made a new striker the top priority on their summer shopping list. A loan agreement with Wout Weghorst has been inked through the conclusion of the current season, although the Dutchman is only seen as a temporary solution.

Prior to the summer transfer window, a number of desired candidates have already been contacted, with Spurs star Harry Kane a top target. Mail Online reports that Old Trafford officials have already begun to explore the feasibility of a deal.

Kane could be open to moving to join United, and this news will undoubtedly increase the 20-time English Champions optimism about securing his services. The 29-year-old’s existing deal in North London expires in just 18 months, so Spurs may need to sell him sooner rather than later if they want to get a good return on their investment.

It’s believed that there isn’t much hope at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for persuading him to stay once that contract expires. Should he decide to sell Kane sooner rather than later, Daniel Levy is reportedly hoping to make more than £85 million, a significant drop from any previous asking prices.

