Reports: Man Utd planning to table £50M bid for the signature of Atalanta striker, Ramjus Hojlund

Manchester United are poised to launch a £50 million bid for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to reports. With Erik ten Hag identifying the Denmark international as his top target to bolster the team’s striking options.

With the departure of loanee Wout Weghorst and the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo last year, the Manchester based outfit are eager to secure a reliable goalscorer. Anthony Martial’s injury concerns have made him an inconsistent option, while Marcus Rashford has thrived in a wider role.

Initially, England captain Harry Kane was United’s primary target, but Tottenham’s firm stance on not selling and the high cost of the deal rendered it unfeasible.

The £100 million-plus price tag for Victor Osimhen was also deemed too costly due to the club’s budget constraints imposed by Financial Fair Play regulations. Consequently, the Dutch tactician intends to distribute the available funds across multiple positions.

The signing of Mason Mount in a deal worth up to £60 million has already been finalized, and securing a goalkeeper, with Andre Onana as the top target, remains a priority.

As per the Telegraph, Ten Hag has now zeroed in on Hojlund as his preferred striker, selecting him over French international Randal Kolo Muani. The report suggests that United are preparing a bid of £50 million for the Atalanta forward, although the timing may depend on the resolution of the ongoing club takeover process.

