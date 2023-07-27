SPORT

Reports: Man Utd Make 1st Official Bid For Hojlund, Fred Set To Leave Man Utd

Man Utd Make 1st Official Bid For Hojlund.

Atalanta attacker Rasmus Hojlund has received an offer from Manchester United, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. Erik ten Hag’s top forward target is the 20-year-old Dane since Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappe are all out of his summer budget’s reach. The opening official offer from Manchester United is for €50 million plus €10 million in add-ons. Atalanta is demanding more than €70 million, and the dispute is expected to drag on.

Fred Set To Leave Man Utd

Fred, a midfielder for Manchester United, will depart Old Trafford this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims Galatasaray is eager to get him. Fred, who cost €60 million to join Manchester United in 2018, has had difficulty securing a regular starting position. Erik ten Hag’s side runs the risk of losing him for free with only one year remaining on his contract. Mason Mount, a summer signing for Manchester United, will undoubtedly push Fred down the pecking order for the midfield position.

