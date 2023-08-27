Reports: Man Utd agree a deal in the region of £20 million to sell Dean Henderson to Crystal Palace

Manchester United have reportedly come to terms with Crystal Palace in a deal that will see Dean Henderson permanently leave.

The speculation about the Englishman’s future has finally been addressed with Manchester United’s decision to allow his departure on a permanent basis.

Sources have confirmed that the deal involves a £20 million base fee along with various add-ons, bringing the total figure to a significant sum.

Crystal Palace also agreed to include a sell-on clause in the transfer arrangement.

The Manchester United academy graduate, Dean Henderson, is expected to undergo a thorough medical examination as part of the process with Crystal Palace.

Simultaneously, Manchester United have lined up Henderson’s replacement, Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce, whose signing is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Having spent the previous season on loan with Nottingham Forest, Henderson was vocal about his desire for consistent playing time during the prime years of his career.

Despite being on the bench for Manchester United’s first three Premier League games this season, his departure was imminent.

While it was reported that Nottingham Forest might re-acquire Henderson, their interest waned after securing the services of Matt Turner.

Source: Man Utd .

Adenijisports (

)