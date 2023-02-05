Reports: Man United squad don’t want Mason Greenwood to return to dressing room this season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The first team of Manchester United is opposed to having striker Mason Greenwood restored to the squad because they believe it would disrupt their season.

Charges of attempted rape, ABH, and controlling and coercive behavior against the 21-year-old were dismissed earlier this week.

However, the Red Devils continue to suspend him and will decide what to do with the England international after conducting their own internal investigation

The club are looking into pictures and audio that his claimed victim put on the internet even though Greenwood hasn’t been proven guilty of any crimes.

Before deciding on the future of Greenwood, the club will consider the opinions of their sponsors.

But they must also take into account what the United team thinks. Under Erik ten Hag, the locker room has recovered from the turmoil under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

The 20-time English Champions are fighting this campaign on all four fronts, and the team has harmony and cohesiveness that has been lacking for years.

The first team team believes Greenwood’s return would bring a degree of attention that might ruin the remainder of the season, according to The Sun.

The players want to remain committed to finishing the current season, even though they are open to reintegrating highly-rated forward.

