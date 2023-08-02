Reports: Man United lower Fred’s price tag to £12.5 million to force exit to Galatasaray

Manchester United has taken measures to facilitate the departure of Brazilian midfielder Fred from Old Trafford by reducing their asking price for the 30-year-old player. Under manager Erik ten Hag’s plan to raise transfer funds, Fred is among several players put up for sale.

Fred joined Manchester United in 2018 for a significant fee of £52 million, but with just one year left on his contract, the club is eager to secure his exit. Several suitors, including Fulham and a club from Saudi Arabia, have shown interest in the midfielder. However, Galatasaray emerges as the frontrunner in the race for his signature.

Initially, Manchester United sought a fee of around £18 million for Fred, but Galatasaray hesitated to meet the price, as they could sign him on a free transfer next summer. In response to Galatasaray’s reluctance, Manchester United has decided to lower their asking price to approximately £12.9 million, hoping to accelerate negotiations and secure the move.

Once Fred’s transfer is completed, Manchester United plans to utilize the funds to acquire Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. The Moroccan midfielder, who previously worked with manager Erik ten Hag at Utretcht, is considered an ideal replacement for Fred, boasting superior passing abilities.

In addition to the potential signing of Sofyan Amrabat, Manchester United are on the verge of finalizing a £64 million deal to bring in Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish talent underwent a successful medical at the club on Tuesday night, and the completion of the transfer is expected within the next 24 hours.

Source: Metro.co.uk.

