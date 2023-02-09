Reports: Man United handed major transfer boost due to Barcelona’s financial issues

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Red Devils are reported to have received a huge transfer boost due to Barcelona’s financial issues.

The 20-time English Champions now have a chance to secure the services of Netherlands international, Frenkie de Jong, who has been a long-term target for them under Erik ten Hag, as per reports from the Daily Mirror.

The report notes that Mundo Deportivo are now claiming that the Blaugrana must reduce their salary bill in the summer, which might indicate that De Jong makes sense as one name to be allowed to leave owing to his high wages at the Nou Camp.

It would be intriguing to see whether Man Utd makes another bid for De Jong after failing to close a deal for the Ex-Ajax prodigy last summer because he seems to be the perfect match for Ten Hag’s brand of football.

Christian Eriksen’s free transfer to United eased that midfield problem, but it could be wise to reevaluate that position given that the Denmark international has recently suffered a serious injury and probably wouldn’t have been a very long-term option in that role anyway.

Marcel Sabitzer was recently acquired on loan to bolster the Red Devils midfield options but it is unclear whether the team would pursue a permanent transfer for him.

