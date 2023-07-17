SPORT

Reports: Man United Agree A Deal With Inter Milan To Sign Andre Onana

English Premier League giants, Manchester United have successfully agreed a transfer fee with Inter Milan for the signature of highly-talented goalkeeper, Andre Onana. The 27-year-old Cameroon international is set to join the Red Devils in a multi-million-pound deal, bolstering their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

According to trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Andre Onana will travel to Manchester United for his medical test and then have his paper works signed. The Red Devils will request his Visa for the upcoming US pre-season trip. Erik Ten Hag had always wanted Onana to travel to the US with the squad.

Onana is widely regarded as one of the most promising goalkeepers in world football. His experience at the highest level, both in domestic competitions and in UEFA Champions League matches, adds valuable depth and quality to Manchester United’s goalkeeping options.

Manchester United’s manager, along with the club’s hierarchy, expressed their delight at securing the services of the talented shot-stopper. They believe that Onana’s arrival will improve the teams style of playing and push the existing goalkeeping contingent to elevate their performance levels.

