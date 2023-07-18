REPORTS: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could leave Napoli this summer amid interest from Premier League side

Without much doubts, several Premier League clubs will most definitely remain keen on further strengthening their current squad before the end of the ongoing summer transfer window.

Do remember that the forthcoming 2023/2024 football season is almost here and most Premier League clubs are already making changes to their current squad.

The fight for the prestigious Premier League trophy is expected to be a very interesting one as the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are keen on battling reigning champions Manchester City.

And if reports are anything to go by, then highly-rated winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is in line to leave Serie A side Napoli this summer amid interest from Premier League side Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old Georgia International, who signed up for Napoli after departing Dinamo Batumi back in 2022 has been an important member of the first-team squad.

The highly-rated left-winger was hugely influential for Napoli during the 2022/2023 season where he scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances in midfield is believed to have caught the attention of Newcastle United and according to reports from The Sun, the Premier League side are keen on signing him.

The reports further claimed that Newcastle United are really interested in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and have now submitted a bid worth up to £82million to lure him away from Napoli.

It is believed that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe wants to add more firepower to his attacking options and he has identified Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as a needed addition to his squad.

But then, it remains to be seen if the proposed £82million transfer offer will be enough to convince Napoli into offloading Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before the transfer window closes.

