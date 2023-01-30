REPORTS: Inter Milan register interest in signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Without much doubts, Manchester United football club will most definitely remain keen on challenging the likes of Tottenham Hotspur for a top four spot on the Premier League table this season.

The Old Trafford side have enjoyed an interesting run of form so far this season and are currently occupying the 4th position on the Premier League table under manager Erik ten Hag.

Despite their good run of form, Manchester United football club have made moves this January transfer window and have completed the signing of Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley.

But now, Manchester United football club are keen on reshuffling their current squad and could be prepared to offload experienced centre-back Harry Maguire this month.

The 29-year-old England International, who signed up for Manchester United football club after departing Leicester City back in 2019 has been an important member of the team.

The experienced central defender has been quite involved for Manchester United football club so far this 2022/2023 season, making 16 appearances in all competitions.

His performances in defence is believed to have caught the attention of Inter Milan and according to reports from Daily Mail, the Serie A side are keen on signing him on loan.

The reports further claimed that Serie A side Inter Milan are on the lookout for a potential replacement for Milan Skriniar and have now identified Harry Maguire as a needed addition to his team.

It is believed that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag does not view Harry Maguire as an indispensable member of his first-team and he would be willing to let him leave.

But then, it remains to be seen if Inter Milan will be able to reach an agreement with Manchester United football club and secure the signing of Harry Maguire on loan for the rest of the season.

