REPORTS: Harry Maguire could finally leave Manchester United this summer amid transfer interests

Without much doubts, Manchester United football club will most definitely remain keen on reshuffling their current squad under the management of Erik ten Hag.

Do remember that the Old Trafford side secured qualification to the group stages of the UEFA Champions League next season and must now rejuvenate their current squad.

And following the departures of Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer after the end of their loan spells, it is believed that more players are expected to leave the club this summer.

And if reports are anything to go by, then Manchester United football club could be prepared to offload experienced central defender Harry Maguire this month.

The 30-year-old England International, who signed up for Manchester United after departing Leicester City back in 2019 has proven to be an important member of the first-team squad.

The Manchester United captain was hugely involved for Manchester United during the 2022/2023 season where he made 31 appearances in all competitions.

Despite that, Manchester United football club are ready to offload Harry Maguire and according to reports from The Sun, the defender is attracting interests from West Ham United.

The reports further claimed that Leicester City football club are really interested in Harry Maguire and are ready to splash the cash on the experienced centre-back this summer.

It is believed that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag does not view Harry Maguire as an indispensable member of his first-team squad and he is now willing to offload him.

But then, it remains to be seen if West Ham United football club will be able to reach an agreement with Manchester United and secure the transfer of Harry Maguire this summer.

