Chelsea’s astute clause in Tino Livramento’s contract could potentially force Liverpool’s hand in paying the full £50 million fee for Southampton star Romeo La.

As Liverpool seeks to bolster their squad with the talented young midfielder, the Saints remain resolute in demanding a substantial sum for their standout performer from the previous season.

Despite their relegation to the Championship, Southampton are firm.in their valuation of La, who has emerged as Liverpool’s primary target for their vacant defensive midfield role. While Liverpool has made two unsuccessful bids, the club may now find themselves compelled to meet Southampton’s asking price or risk losing the deal altogether.

The situation is further complicated by Tino Livramento’s impending move to Newcastle United for £35 million (plus £5 million in add-ons). Chelsea has cleverly included a 40% sell-on clause in Livramento’s contract, meaning they will receive a sizeable portion of Southampton’s profit from the transfer. This factor could motivate Southampton to hold out for the highest possible fee for La to aid in their rebuilding process.

Liverpool’s summer transfer window was intended to be a time for rebuilding, but so far, the club has experienced a midfield upheaval, with several players departing.

While promising midfield additions in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have arrived, the team currently lacks a senior player to cover the crucial defensive midfield role.

During pre-season, Curtis Jones was trialed in the position, but the lack of stability in transition resulted in conceding four goals against Bayern Munich.

With just over a week until the Premier League’s return, Liverpool’s need for reinforcements is becoming increasingly urgent.

The potential requirement to meet Southampton’s valuation for La adds pressure to conclude this prolonged transfer saga. Liverpool may have to dig deep and pay the full £50 million to secure the services of the young midfielder and address their defensive midfield concerns effectively.

Source: London World

