REPORTS: Chelsea register interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain winger this summer

Without much doubts, Chelsea football club will most definitely remain keen on further strengthening their current squad under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The West London club will aim to play better in the forthcoming 2023/2024 football season after ultimate finishing in 12th position on the Premier League table last time.

However, following the departures of key first-team players including N’golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, the Blues are very much aware of the need to sign new players.

And if reports are anything to go by, then Chelsea football club have been linked with a transfer move for experienced Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

The 31-year-old Brazil International, who departed Barcelona football club to sign up for Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017 has been an important member of the first-team squad.

The experienced left-winger was very influential for Paris Saint-Germain during the 2022/2023 season where he scored 18 goals and created 17 assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances on the wings is believed to have caught the attention of Chelsea and according to reports from The Sun, the Stamford Bridge side want to sign him.

The reports further claimed that Chelsea football club are really in signing Neymar and have now added the experienced left-winger to their summer transfer list.

It is believed that new manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to add more firepower to his attacking options and he has now identified Neymar as a needed addition to his squad.

But then, it remains to be seen if Chelsea football club will be able to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain and secure the transfer of Neymar this summer.

Truefootball (

)