REPORTS: Chelsea join transfer race to sign 27-year-old goalkeeper David Raya to solve goalkeeping issues

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Without much doubts, Chelsea football club will most definitely remain keen on further strengthening their current squad under the management of Graham Potter this season.

Do remember that the West London club have endured a rather disappointing 2022/2023 season and are currently occupying the 10th position on the Premier League table.

Due to their recent poor run of form, Chelsea football club are very much aware of the need to further strengthen their current squad by signing some new players this transfer window.

Chelsea football club are prioritising an improvement in their goalkeeping options and have been linked with a move for experienced Brentford goalkeeper David Raya this month.

The 27-year-old Spain International, who signed up for Brentford after departing Blackburn back in 2019 has been an important member of the first-team squad over the previous seasons.

The experienced shot-stopper has been heavily influential for Brentford so far this 2022/2023 football season, making 21 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League side.

His excellent performances between the sticks is believed to have caught the attention of several clubs and according to reports from The Sun, Chelsea football club have joined the race to sign him.

The reports further claimed that Chelsea football club are really interested in David Raya and have now joined the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign him.

It is believed that Chelsea manager Graham Potter wants to add more quality to his goalkeeping options and he has now identified David Raya as a needed addition to his squad.

But then, it remains to be seen if Chelsea football club will be able to beat off competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United and complete the signing of David Raya.

Truefootball (

)