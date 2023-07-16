REPORTS: Chelsea football club ready to offload another midfielder Cesare Casadei this summer

Following a disappointing end to the 2022/2023 football season, Chelsea football club will aim to do the right things in order to challenge for trophies in the forthcoming season.

Do remember that the West London club finished in 12th position under the management of Frank Lampard last season and missed out on all European competitions entirely.

As a result of this, Chelsea football club have started reshuffling their current squad and have confirmed the departures of Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kai Havertz and N’golo Kante this summer.

Despite these outgoings, it seems Chelsea football club are not done yet as it seems another young midfielder Cesare Casadei could be on his way out of the club.

The 20-year-old Italy International, who signed up for Chelsea football club after departing Inter Milan in 2022 has struggled to break into the first-team squad so far.

The young midfielder enjoyed an impressive 2022/2023 football season where he scored six goals and provided one assist in 28 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances is believed to have caught attention and according to reports from Daily Mail, Championship side Leicester City are keen on signing him this summer.

The reports further claimed that Leicester City football club are really interested in Cesare Casadei and keen on bringing him to the King Power Stadium on a loan deal.

It is believed that Leicester City want to further strengthen their midfield options as they eye promotion back to the Premier League and are keen on signing Cesare Casadei on loan.

However, it remains to be seen if Chelsea football club will be interested in loaning out Cesare Casadei to Leicester City before the end of the summer transfer window.

