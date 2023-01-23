Reports: Chelsea agree personal terms with Lyon defender Malo Gusto

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reliable transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Graham Potter’s Blues have reached agreement on personal terms with Malo Gusto & have already tabled an official bid to French outfit, Lyon for the right-back.

The London based have paid out huge fees since Todd Boehly took over the club last summer & the spending frenzy is certain to continue in the coming days.

The West Londoners have been tipped to land a right sided defender for the past few weeks with the Italian journalist claiming that they have now opened formal discussions to sign the talented right back from Lyon.

Gusto is open to switching to Stamford Bridge, as per reports from Romano and Chelsea and the France international have already reached a financial agreement on a long-term deal.

A verbal opening offer has been made, but Lyon has rejected it since they want to keep the highly-rated defender the summer and do not want to lose him in the winter transfer window.

The 19-year-old has just eighteen months left on his existing deal and the Blues will hope to lure Lyon into a deal this January.

Charlesayor (

)