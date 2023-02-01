REPORTS: Bundesliga side Augsburg register interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the January transfer window still officially open, Arsenal football club will most definitely remain keen on conducting some transfer businesses to strengthen their current squad.

Do remember that the North London club have enjoyed an interesting 2022/2023 football season so far and are currently occupying the first position on the Premier League table.

Despite their good form, Arsenal football club have made moves and have completed the signings of Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior from Brighton and Spezia respectively.

But now, Arsenal football club are focusing on departures and they now could be prepared to offload young midfielder Matt Smith before the end of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old England International, who has been with Arsenal football club since 2019 is yet to find his way into the Arsenal first-team squad over the past few seasons.

The young midfielder has been quite involved for the Arsenal youth squad so far this 2022/2023 football season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in 15 appearances in the Premier League 2.

His performances in midfield is believed to have caught the attention of Augsburg and according to reports from The Sun, the Bundesliga side are keen on signing him this month.

The reports further claimed that Bundesliga side Augsburg are really interested in Matt Smith and are considering a move for him before the end of the January transfer window.

It is believed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not view Matt Smith as an indispensable member of his team and he is open to let the young midfielder leave the club this month.

But then, it remains to be seen if Bundesliga side Augsburg will be able to reach an agreement with Arsenal football club and secure the signing of Matt Smith before the window closes.

Talkfootball (

)