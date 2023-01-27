REPORTS: Barcelona football club eyeing surprise transfer move to sign Real Madrid winger

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Without much doubts, Barcelona football club will most definitely remain keen on challenging the likes of Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao for the Spanish LaLiga trophy this season.

Do remember that the Camp Nou side have been in a good run of form for the most part of the 2022/2023 season and are currently occupying the first position on the Spanish LaLiga table.

Coupled with that, Barcelona football club have been performing excellently well in other competitions having won the Spanish Super Cup by defeating Real Madrid in the finals.

Despite their good run of form, Barcelona want to further strengthen their attacking options and have been linked with a move for experienced Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio.

The 27-year-old Spain International, who signed up for Real Madrid after departing Mallorca back in 2015 has been an important member of the first-team squad over the previous seasons.

The experienced right-winger has been hugely influential for Real Madrid so far this 2022/2023 season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 23 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances on the wings is believed to have attracted interests from Barcelona and according to reports from The Sun, the Camp Nou side want to sign him.

The reports further claimed that Barcelona football club are currently monitoring Marco Asensio’s contract situation at Real Madrid as they look to sign him in the summer.

It is believed that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez wants to add more goalscoring options to his squad and he has identified Marco Asensio as a needed addition.

And with less than six months left on his contract, it remains to be seen if Marco Asensio will choose to sign a new contract at Real Madrid or he will be interested in a move to join Barcelona.

