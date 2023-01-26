REPORTS: Arsenal join transfer race to sign 24-year-old midfielder Weston McKennie after injury to Mohamed Elneny

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Without much doubts, Arsenal football club will most definitely remain keen on challenging the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle United for the Premier League title this season.

Do remember that the North London club have enjoyed an interesting 2022/2023 football season and are currently occupying the first position on the Premier League table.

Despite their good run of form, Arsenal football club are still very much on the lookout for some new transfer signings who can further strengthen their current squad under manager Mikel Arteta.

It is believed that Arsenal football club are on the lookout for an improvement in midfield and have been linked with a transfer move for young Juventus central midfielder Weston McKennie.

The 24-year-old USA International, who signed up for Juventus after departing Bundesliga side Schalke 04 back in 2021 has been an important member of the first-team squad over the previous seasons.

The young central midfielder has been quite involved for Juventus so far this 2022/2023 football season having scored three goals and provided two assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances in midfield is believed to have caught the attention of Arsenal football club and according to reports from The Sun, the Gunners are keen on signing him.

The reports further claimed that Arsenal football club are really interested in Weston McKennie and have joined Premier League rivals Leeds United in the race to sign him this month.

It is believed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is on the lookout to replace the injured Mohamed Elneny and he has now identified Weston McKennie as a needed addition to his squad.

But with Leeds United keenly involved, it remains to be seen where the young Weston McKennie will choose to continue his developments if he eventually gets to leave Juventus this month.

Truefootball (

)