Reports: Arsenal Have Submitted A £60 Million Bid For Brighton Star, Caicedo

Arsenal allegedly offered Moises Caicedo £60 million, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners currently lead the league by roughly five points over the defending champions, Manchester City, with one game in hand.

Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, has been eager to make additions this January in order to increase his team’s prospects of winning the championship. The North London club has previously acquired Spezia’s Jakub Kiwior and Brighton’s Leandro Trossard. But Arteta said in his Wednesday press conference that he was eager to bring in more midfielders before the deadline on Tuesday.

Romano wrote in a tweet: “Arsenal have submitted a £60 million bid to sign Moises Caicedo as a new midfielder. #AFC. Chelsea had a £55 million verbal proposal rejected this January as Brighton hoped to keep the player—but Arsenal are now pushing.

“Negotiations enter key stages for Caicedo’s future.”

If Arsenal can pull off this deal, it will add to their already flourishing midfield of Partey and Granit Xhaka.

