REPORTS: Arsenal football club preparing THIRD BID of £75million to sign new midfielder Caicedo

Without much doubts, Arsenal fooball club will most definitely remain keen on challenging for the prestigious Premier League trophy under manager Mikel Arteta this season.

Do remember that the North London club have enjoyed an interesting 2022/2023 football season and are currently occupying the first position on the Premier League table.

Despite their good run of form, Arsenal football club are not reluctant to further strengthen their current squad under manager Mikel Arteta before the transfer window closes.

The Emirates side are focused on improving their midfield options this month and have been linked with a transfer move for highly-rated Brighton central midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old Ecuador International, who has been hugely impressive for Brighton after departing Independiente back in 2021 is now ine of the most sought-after midfielders.

The young central midfielder has been heavily involved for Brighton so far this 2022/2023 football season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 21 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances in midfield is believed to have caught the attention of Arsenal and according to reports from popular transfer expert Daniel Cutts his verified Twitter page, the Gunners are keen on signing him.

The reports further claimed that Arsenal football club are really interested in Moises Caicedo and are now preparing a new bid worth £75million to sign him after failing in their first two approaches.

It is believed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to add more stability to his midfield options and he has now identified Moises Caicedo as a needed addition to his squad.

But then, it remains to be seen if Brighton will be impressed with Arsenal’s new £75million transfer bid and an agreement will be reached before the end of the January transfer window.

