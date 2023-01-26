REPORTS: Arsenal football club have launched £50million transfer bid for 21-year-old midfielder Onana

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Without much doubts, Arsenal football club will most definitely remain focused on securing the Premier League trophy under the management of Mikel Arteta this ongoing season.

Do remember that the North London club have enjoyed an interesting 2022/2023 football season and are currently occupying the first position on the Premier League table.

Despite their good run of form, Arsenal football club are not resting on their laurels just yet and are still very much on the lookout for transfer signings who can improve their current squad.

Arsenal football club are prioritising an improvement in their midfield options and have been linked with a transfer move for young Everton defensive midfielder Amadou Onana.

The 21-year-old Belgium International, who signed up for Everton football club after departing Ligue 1 side Lille back in 2022 has proven to be an important member of the first-team squad.

The young defensive midfielder has been quite involved for Everton so far this 2022/2023 season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 20 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances in midfield is believed to have caught the attention of Arsenal and according to reports from The Sun, the Gunners are keen on signing him.

The reports further claimed that Arsenal football club are really interested in Amadou Onana and have now launched a transfer bid worth up to £50million to lure him away from Everton.

It is believed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to add more quality to his options in midfield and he has now identified Amadou Onana as a needed addition to his squad.

But then, it remains to be seen if the proposed £50million transfer offer will be enough to convince Everton football club into offloading the young Amadou Onana to Arsenal.

Talkfootball (

)