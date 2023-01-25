REPORTS: Arsenal football club finally submit £13million transfer fee to sign 18-year-old right-back, Ivan Fresneda

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Without much doubts, Arsenal football club will most definitely be going all out to win the Premier League trophy under the management of Mikel Arteta in this season.

Do remember that the North London club have been in a good run of form for the most part of the 2022/2023 football season and are currently occupying the first position on the Premier League table.

Despite their impressive current form, Arsenal football club are really keen on improving their current squad and are on the lookout for new signings who can make that possible.

The Gunners are prioritising an improvement in their defensive options this month and have been linked with a transfer move for highly-rated Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

The 18-year-old Spain International, who gained promotion to the Real Valladolid first-team squad just last year has proven to be an important member of the team so far.

The young right-back has been quite involved for Real Valladolid football club so far this 2022/2023 season, making 12 appearances in all competitions for the LaLiga side.

His impressive performances in that right-back role is believed to have caught the attention of Arsenal and according to reports from Daily Mail, the Gunners are keen on signing him.

The reports further claimed that Arsenal fooball club ar really interested in Ivan Fresneda and have now submitted a bid worth up to £13million to lure him away from Real Valladolid.

It is believed that Arsenal football club are anticipating the departure of experienced right-back Cedric Soares and have now identified Ivan Fresneda as a needed addition to his squad.

But then, it remains to be seen if the proposed £13million will be enough to convince Real Valladolid into offloading the young right-back before the end of the January transfer window.

Talkfootball (

)