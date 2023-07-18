REPORTS: Arsenal football club finally name price to sell Folarin Balogun this summer

Without much doubts, Arsenal football club under manager Mikel Arteta have been one of the busiest Premier League clubs so far in this ongoing summer transfer window.

The North London club ultimately finished in 2nd position on the Premier League table during the 2022/2023 season and are now making moves to strengthen their current squad.

The Gunners have already announced the signings of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice from Chelsea, Ajax and West Ham United respectively this summer.

As a result of those additions, Arsenal are looking to cash in on some players in order to raise funds and it seems the Gunners are willing to sell young striker Folarin Balogun.

The 22-year-old USA International, who gained promotion to the Arsenal first-team squad back in 2022 has struggled to hit the ground running with the Arsenal first-team so far.

The young centre-forward was sent out on loan to Ligue 1 side Stade Reims during the 2022/2023 season where he scored 22 goals and recorded three assists in 39 matches.

His excellent performances in front of goal is believed to have caught the attention of several clubs and according to reports from Daily Mail, Serie A side Inter Milan are also interested.

The reports further claimed that Arsenal football club are very much aware of Inter Milan’s interest in Folarin Balogun and have slapped a fee of £50million on him.

However, Serie A side Inter Milan have submitted their first official transfer bid which is believed to be in the region of €40million to tempt the young striker away from Emirates Stadium.

But with their offer relatively below Arsenal’s expectations, it remains to be seen if Inter Milan will return with an improved bid in order to secure the signing of Folarin Balogun this summer.

