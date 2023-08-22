Reports: Altay Bayindir undergoes medicals ahead of his probable move to Manchester United

Altay Bayindir has undergone a Man United medical ahead of a probable transfer from Turkish outfit, Fenerbahce

With a proactive approach to reinforcing their roster, Manchester United are in pursuit of a capable goalkeeper to provide robust backup for Andre Onana, following his high-profile £47.2 million transfer from Inter Milan this summer.

The departure of David de Gea on a free transfer has left Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton as the existing backup alternatives for Onana.

Henderson is reported to be on the brink of a departure, with Crystal Palace emerging as the front-runners for his signature, after previous links to Nottingham Forest.

Consequently, this has spurred the Manchester based outfit into action as they actively search for a new goalkeeper. Among the potential candidates, Altay Bayindir has piqued their interest.

The 25-year-old has been identified as a prime contender, although other options, including Benfica’s Odysseas Vlachodimos, have also been on Manchester United’s radar.

However, according to insider reports from The Athletic, a “pre-medical” assessment for Bayindir has already taken place in Greece, a crucial step preceding a potential transfer valued at around €5 million.

Despite these injuries, Bayindir’s credentials remain impressive, boasting five caps for Turkey and amassing 145 appearances for Fenerbahce since his arrival in 2019.

Fenerbahce seems to be making preparations for Bayindir’s departure by reportedly edging closer to securing Dominik Livakovic.

