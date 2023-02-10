REPORT: Thiago Silva has extended his contract at Chelsea for a further year

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After failing to defeat Fulham last weekend Graham Potter and his men will switch their interest to the next game in the English Premier League where they will lock horns with D. Moyes’s West Ham United side.

Todd Boehly and his camp had a busy winter transfer market as they brought in some new signings to boost their squad. One player that is set to remain at Stamford Bridge is Thiago Silva.

According to reports coming from Football. London, Thiago Silva has extended his contract at Chelsea for a further year. The report has it that the Brazilian International defender’s contract was due to expire in the summer. However, the center-back has extended his stay with Chelsea for a further year.

Thiago Silva has made 24 appearances this season in all competitions for the Blues making 2 assists in the process. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

